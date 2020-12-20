$2.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $7.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Targa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Targa Resources stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,058,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

