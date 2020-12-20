$17.52 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $17.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.19 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $68.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $69.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.29 million, with estimates ranging from $72.96 million to $103.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBDC. ValuEngine upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

In other news, Director David Mihalick acquired 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $70,495.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,494,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after acquiring an additional 278,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $440.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

