$164.80 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post $164.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.33 million and the highest is $168.30 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $129.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year sales of $682.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $680.11 million to $686.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $754.81 million, with estimates ranging from $732.60 million to $771.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.30.

MarketAxess stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $578.88. The company had a trading volume of 462,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,433. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MarketAxess by 3.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

