$156.44 Million in Sales Expected for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will report sales of $156.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $197.55 million. Copa reported sales of $681.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full year sales of $830.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $789.00 million to $932.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.07). Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of CPA traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. 466,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Copa has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 183.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 18.4% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,751,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,524,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Copa by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 323,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

