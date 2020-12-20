$133.39 Million in Sales Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report $133.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.60 million. Avalara posted sales of $107.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $489.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $490.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.66 million, with estimates ranging from $605.35 million to $627.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVLR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Avalara from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 2,579 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $361,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,403.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 359,995 shares of company stock valued at $56,072,142 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,022,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. 963,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.28. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.92 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $180.50.

Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

