12Ships Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One 12Ships token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. 12Ships has a total market cap of $18.52 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00145166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.12 or 0.00779558 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00174199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00368969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00117720 BTC.

12Ships Profile

12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,942,817,433 tokens. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.