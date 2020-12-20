$102.22 Million in Sales Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $102.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.00 million. TripAdvisor reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $590.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.00 million to $603.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $893.65 million, with estimates ranging from $822.31 million to $958.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 119.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,771 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 193,992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,492 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 19.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,165 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.99. 4,465,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,713. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.40. TripAdvisor has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

