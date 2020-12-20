$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.67.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 441,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,610,000 after purchasing an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,583,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KLA by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,069 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $262.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,167. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.84 and a 200 day moving average of $207.73. KLA has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $268.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

