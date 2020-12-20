$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. Sealed Air also reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $369,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,655. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 12.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $46.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

