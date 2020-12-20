$0.94 EPS Expected for Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.86. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 213.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.30% and a negative net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Plantronics by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period.

Shares of PLT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,435. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.58.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.