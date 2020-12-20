$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AerCap’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.45. AerCap posted earnings of $2.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 65%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AerCap will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AerCap.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($7.73). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

AER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $554,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 77.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 226.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 326,924 shares during the period. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 926,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.04 and a beta of 2.38.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

