$0.73 EPS Expected for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.90. Kohl’s posted earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kohl’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after buying an additional 124,328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Kohl’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kohl’s by 958.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 809,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 6,387,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,852,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

