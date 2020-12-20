$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. AdvanSix posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

ASIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE:ASIX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 404,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,446. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $571.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AdvanSix by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AdvanSix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AdvanSix by 324.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

