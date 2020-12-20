$0.52 EPS Expected for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of WLKP stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 152,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.