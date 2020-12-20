-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) to report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ObsEva’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). ObsEva reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full-year earnings of ($1.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ObsEva from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on ObsEva from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in ObsEva by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 179,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 29,241 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the second quarter worth $279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,862,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBSV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 702,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.00. ObsEva has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $6.30.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. The company is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

