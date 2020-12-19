Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.86.

Get Zynga alerts:

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $103,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 901,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,039.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,979. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,497,000 after purchasing an additional 875,414 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,870,000 after buying an additional 489,963 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zynga by 214.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,280,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378,044 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Zynga by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zynga by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.