Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. TheStreet downgraded Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Zynex by 156.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 305.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 32,095 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Zynex in the second quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Zynex by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ZYXI opened at $14.00 on Friday. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $486.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynex will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.