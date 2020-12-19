Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Chris K. Visser Sells 11,507 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Chris K. Visser sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $440,833.17.

Chris K. Visser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of Zumiez stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $645,825.00.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $965.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

