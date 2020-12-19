ZOM Hits Market Cap of $302,018.70 (ZOM)

ZOM (CURRENCY:ZOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. One ZOM token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZOM has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. ZOM has a market capitalization of $302,018.70 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00143699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00761945 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00179795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00374626 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00077954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00120937 BTC.

ZOM Profile

ZOM’s total supply is 52,328,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,368,339 tokens. The official website for ZOM is www.yazom.com

Buying and Selling ZOM

ZOM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

