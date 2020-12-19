Zilliqa 24 Hour Volume Reaches $313.03 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000217 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $555.20 million and approximately $313.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 61.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,060,138,242 coins and its circulating supply is 10,768,671,089 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

