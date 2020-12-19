Zeusshield (ZSC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $27,301.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $201,152.71 and $27,301.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00394403 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00026106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.49 or 0.02462879 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

