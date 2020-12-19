Zen Protocol Price Reaches $0.0105 on Exchanges (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $238,157.00 and $88.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.00529739 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001257 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00262488 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001656 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

