Zealium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $183.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $14,251.26 and approximately $183.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005665 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 16,389,461 coins and its circulating supply is 15,389,461 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

