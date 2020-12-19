Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Strong-Buy

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $119.11. 1,960,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.26, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $123.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

