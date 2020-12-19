Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Guidewire’s first quarter of fiscal 2021 benefited from higher license and subscription revenues. The company’s subscription-based offerings are gaining from robust adoption of InsuranceSuite Cloud platform. The company's focus on enhancing Guidewire Cloud platform with new capabilities including digital frameworks, automation, tooling and other cloud services is also expected to boost sales of subscription-based solutions. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations bode well for Guidewire. However, reduction in demand for the company’s software management services due to increasing cloud implementation is a headwind. Lengthening sales cycles, higher investments on product enhancements and coronavirus outbreak-related uncertainty are overhangs, at least in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

GWRE stock opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.36 and a beta of 1.35. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $71.64 and a 1 year high of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,222 shares of company stock worth $3,107,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

