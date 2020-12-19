Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have lost 25.8% year to date, less than the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s decline of 33.5% during the same period. The company not only eked out a Q3 profit, it vowed to keep its dividend and reported impressive U.S. production growth thanks to strength in the Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the DJ Basin and the Permian Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. However, Chevron is not immune to commodity price crash, forcing it to cut capital spending and suspend buybacks. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s reserve replacement ratio of 44% is indicative of its inability to add proved reserves to replace the amount of oil and gas produced.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist cut Chevron to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

