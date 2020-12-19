Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to Hold

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get A10 Networks alerts:

ATEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

ATEN opened at $9.73 on Thursday. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $746.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555 in the last three months. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in A10 Networks by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 38,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in A10 Networks by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A10 Networks (ATEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.