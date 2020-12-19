Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevena by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 12,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trevena by 50.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

TRVN stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.