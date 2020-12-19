Zacks: Brokerages Expect eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.78. eBay posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,213,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares in the company, valued at $58,454.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,199 shares of company stock worth $608,592. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

