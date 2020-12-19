Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report sales of $460.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $483.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.72 million. Parsley Energy reported sales of $522.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Parsley Energy.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

PE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PE opened at $14.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.09.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsley Energy (PE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.