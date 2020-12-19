Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Conagra Brands reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. 5,896,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,734,851. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 80,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 65,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

