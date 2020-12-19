Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report sales of $278.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $278.80 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $283.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 122,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 418,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.