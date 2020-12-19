Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will report sales of $278.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $278.80 million. CMC Materials posted sales of $283.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,007,331.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 1,370 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $200,937.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,864.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCMP. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,539,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,085,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 157,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 122,159 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,151,000 after purchasing an additional 62,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

CCMP stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.74. The stock had a trading volume of 418,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $85.26 and a 52 week high of $174.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

