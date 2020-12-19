Zacks: Analysts Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.44. KAR Auction Services reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KAR. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens raised shares of KAR Auction Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2,307.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,514,000 after buying an additional 1,150,277 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,725,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 821,393 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 785,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 437,542 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

