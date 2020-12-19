Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GATX. ValuEngine upgraded GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $676,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,744,026.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $261,610.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in GATX by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 117,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 58,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 87.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,112. GATX has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

