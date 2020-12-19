Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.83 Million

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report $480.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $492.60 million and the lowest is $466.90 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $462.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARGO shares. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Argo Group International stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,560. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group International by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Argo Group International by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

