XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading Down 5.5%

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.37. 72,770,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average session volume of 7,206,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in XpresSpa Group by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 56,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in XpresSpa Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

