Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 313,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.04% of Xperi worth $12,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Xperi by 124.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Xperi during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Xperi by 38.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

