X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Shares Up 6.9%

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.53. 166,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 83,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XFOR. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 10,834 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $76,704.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $93,505. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.