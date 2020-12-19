WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WW International from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WW International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 15,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $345,004.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,202,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,073,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,089,621 shares of company stock valued at $32,594,722 over the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WW International by 280.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of WW International by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.