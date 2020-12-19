Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.19 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $60.19 million and approximately $54,260.00 worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for approximately $28.90 or 0.00125029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00137424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00766860 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00171809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381554 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00122431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,082,979 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

