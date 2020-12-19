Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $23,087.45 or 1.00112562 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $224.98 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022996 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017777 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00063341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.