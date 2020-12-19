WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPP. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 890.77 ($11.64).

Get WPP plc (WPP.L) alerts:

WPP plc (WPP.L) stock opened at GBX 820.59 ($10.72) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 729.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 652.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. WPP plc has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a market capitalization of £10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.37.

In other news, insider Mark Read acquired 85,000 shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

WPP plc (WPP.L) Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP plc (WPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.