Workiva (NYSE:WK) Trading 11% Higher

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s stock price shot up 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $91.13 and last traded at $90.79. 858,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 360,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,029,890 over the last 90 days. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 159.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Workiva by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Workiva by 89.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

