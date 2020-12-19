Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.46.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY stock opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. Workday has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total value of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,102,616. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Workday by 85,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Workday by 82.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.