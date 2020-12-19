Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. ValuEngine cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.10, for a total value of $2,043,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,470 shares of company stock worth $96,102,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 85,266.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Workday by 721.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 29,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 153.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.39. 4,011,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,904. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $204.47. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

