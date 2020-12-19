WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $21.18 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.18 million and $1.18 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00394008 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00027227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.52 or 0.02501004 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

