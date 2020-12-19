Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) announced its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Cfra raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

