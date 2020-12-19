WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $417.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.24 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

In related news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 65,799 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $1,345,589.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,432.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 208,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $4,282,113.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,192,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,516,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,073 shares of company stock worth $7,686,703. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

