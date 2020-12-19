Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Head to Head Analysis

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Tootsie Roll Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tootsie Roll Industries $523.62 million 3.82 $64.92 million N/A N/A

Tootsie Roll Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Tootsie Roll Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whole Earth Brands and Tootsie Roll Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whole Earth Brands 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tootsie Roll Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whole Earth Brands currently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.01%. Given Whole Earth Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Whole Earth Brands is more favorable than Tootsie Roll Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Tootsie Roll Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A Tootsie Roll Industries 12.78% 8.44% 6.56%

Risk and Volatility

Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tootsie Roll Industries has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tootsie Roll Industries beats Whole Earth Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks. It sells its products directly to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the United States military, and fund-raising charitable organizations, as well as through candy and grocery brokers. The company was founded in 1896 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

