WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WHF. Raymond James upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WHF opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares in the last quarter.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

